Arlene J. KaneWinooski - Arlene J. Kane, a lifelong resident of Winooski, VT passed away on November 10, 2020 at the age of 87. With her passing, the world lost a beautiful soul who will forever be remembered for her humor and sweetness. She leaves a legacy of relatives including children, grandchildren, great-grand children, along with dear friends and former colleagues. A full obituary is available at www.champlaincremation.com