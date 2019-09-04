|
Arlene Lavigne
Shelburne - Arlene "Midge" Hart Lavigne, 97 passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at The Arbors in Shelburne.
She was born in Essex, VT on March 29, 1922 the daughter of the late John and Maud (Scott) Hart. A strong independent woman, she became a registered nurse at the Degoesbriand School of Nursing and joined the US Army serving, during World War II in England. She raised six children, was the Hinesburg Postmaster for twenty years, and following retirement she wrote an extensive genealogical history of the Lavigne and Hart families. Arlene always made time for her family, attending all their sporting events, caring for her grandchildren, and bringing her mother Maud Hart into her home to live. She was always there for her family, whatever was needed.
Arlene was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Paul Sprague Lavigne in 2005. She was also predeceased by a sister, Madeline Hart, and a brother, Vernon "Bud" Hart. She is survived by her sister, Ann (Hart) Clark of Proctor, VT.
Arlene is survived by her children John Lavigne of Alexandria, VA, Mary Aranjo (Robert) of New Port Richey, FL, Jane Clay (Tom) of Las Vegas, NV, George Lavigne (Susan Ryan) of Williston, Kate Soules (Tom) of Essex, VT, and Peter Lavigne (Debbie) of Waterbury, VT; 12 grandchildren Jason, Liza, Becky and Jake Clay; Leah, Heidi, Andy and Jeff Aranjo; David and Anna Soules; and Tim and Chloe Lavigne. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren Lucus, Nick, Logan, Jay, Josh, Jack, Simon, Vincent, Catalina, Etta, and TJ; and by many nieces and nephews.
Arlene grew up on Silver Street in Hinesburg on the family farm along Lewis Creek. She later moved into the "small farm house" with Paul and their growing family; and finally bought the Page house up the road, where they lived until 1985. She and Paul retired to their house on Maplewood Drive in South Burlington and lived there until Paul's death in 2005. She then moved to the Gazebo Apartments and made her home there for 14 years, until just recently, when a fall required more care.
In her free time Midge was always busy. She loved playing the piano and singing; she was an avid reader, always knit mittens for the grandchildren, produced amazing embroidery work, loved a good game of cards or dominoes, and was a strong Democrat. Arlene was a devout Catholic, attending daily Mass at St. John Vianney Church in South Burlington. She was a member of the Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima until her memory loss began in 2016. She spent every morning in prayer and devotion.
Towards the end, Midge would ask why she was living so long. She was told by her daughters it was because she smoked cigarettes in her 20's and 30's, loved a good beer and ate what she wanted! But truly, it was because she was such a blessing to all of us, and God is good.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, September 4, from 5-7pm at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr. Essex Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5, at 11:00am at St. John Vianney Church. Burial will follow on Thursday at 3:00pm at Hinesburg Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Arlene's memory may be made to the Vermont Food Shelf or to COTS. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 4, 2019