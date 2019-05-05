|
|
Arlene S. Vosburg
Swanton - Arlene S. Vosburg a lifelong area resident passed away, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Franklin County Rehab Center surrounded by her loving family.
Arlene is survived by her daughters, Norma (James) Manley of New Ber, North Carolina and Patricia (Lee) Spaulding of St. Albans and son, Mark (Cecile) Vosburg of Swanton.
To view a complete obituary with service times or offer a condolence message, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 5, 2019