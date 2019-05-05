Services
Arlene S. Vosburg

Arlene S. Vosburg

Swanton - Arlene S. Vosburg a lifelong area resident passed away, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Franklin County Rehab Center surrounded by her loving family.

Arlene is survived by her daughters, Norma (James) Manley of New Ber, North Carolina and Patricia (Lee) Spaulding of St. Albans and son, Mark (Cecile) Vosburg of Swanton.

Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 5, 2019
