Arline O. Krupp
Arline O. Krupp, 100, formerly of Upper Newton St., St. Albans, VT., passed away October 29, 2019 at the Franklin County Rehab Center, after a long struggle with Dementia . She was born in East Hartford, CT, the daughter of Albert and Nora (Griffin) O'Lena. Arline married Webster O. Krupp in February 1944.
Arline and her husband "Webby" were the owners and operators of Pontiac Taxi for over 35 years, retiring in 1985 when Webby passed away. She was the voice everyone would hear on the phone when they called for a taxi. Even in her later years, she was known as "The Taxi Lady". After her retirement, she volunteered as a coffee lady at the Holiday House for over 10 years. Arline was a docent at the St. Albans Historical Museum for many years. She enjoyed telling the history of St. Albans to the tourist who visited. She especially enjoyed guiding the elementary school classes who visited on a field trip. Arline was proud to be a Vermonter and of her Irish heritage. She and her daughter toured Ireland several times. She enjoyed her photo albums and reminiscing about the trips with her caregivers.
Arline is survived by her daughter Marsha and husband Bobby Cook of Plattsburgh, NY, 2 grandchildren, Robby Cook and wife Jennifer of Plattsburgh, Kimberly Krupp Thorn of Burlington, VT, 2 great-granddaughters, Alesi and Jordan Cook, her daughter-in-law Susan Krupp of St. Albans, and her sister-in-law Bonnie O'Lena of Myrtle Beach, SC, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, husband Webby, her son David R. Krupp, her sisters and brothers and spouses Amy (Joseph) Loretta, Mary (William) Crawford, Arthur "Bow" (Edith) O'Lena, Francis "Corky" (Marion) O'Lena, Harry (Shad) O'Lena, and Thomas (Joan) O'Lena.
Arline's family wishes to thank all of her caregivers at Giordano Manor in Swanton, and the Franklin County Rehab Center in St. Albans for the excellent care and attention they provided for "Mrs. K" over the last 6 years.
Condolences will be received at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November9, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. As an alternative to flowers, donations in Arline's memory can be made to the St. Albans Historical Museum, 9 Church St., St. Albans, VT 05478.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family at:
www.bradyandlevesque.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019