Arlo K. Sterner
Wolcott - Arlo K. Sterner of Wolcott, VT died May 28, 2020, due to pneumonia at the age of 94. As per Arlo's request, there was no public service. A private burial service for the family was held. Faith Funeral Home has assisted the family. Online condolences may be offered and a full obituary viewed by visiting faithfh.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.