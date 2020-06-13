Arlo K. Sterner
1926 - 2020
Arlo K. Sterner

Wolcott - Arlo K. Sterner of Wolcott, VT died May 28, 2020, due to pneumonia at the age of 94. As per Arlo's request, there was no public service. A private burial service for the family was held. Faith Funeral Home has assisted the family. Online condolences may be offered and a full obituary viewed by visiting faithfh.net.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Faith Funeral Home
165 Brooklyn St
Morrisville, VT 05661
(802) 888-2865
June 8, 2020
Just wanted to tell you I learned a lot from Arlo and always enjoyed being with him. I was the Franklin county forester for 28 years. I first met him as a student at UVM at the forest form. Loved what he thought of the people in Montpelier.
Jim Tessmann
Coworker
June 5, 2020
Arlo was a person that I met when I was delivering Meal on Wheels. He always had time to talk about the past and common interests and people we both knew. I will miss his knowledge and our time together. A wonderful person he was!
Bob Harter
Friend
June 4, 2020
In my eyes Arlo was larger than life. All the parents of my friends growing up were all very good to me. Arlo was the best.
Jerry Tillotson
Friend
June 4, 2020
What a life ! The world is a better place because he shared it with all of us. Our heartfelt condolences to the sternor family. Hugs to all
Gale Parkhurst
Friend
June 4, 2020
Tim, Cindy and Susan
Sorry to hear of the passing of your Dad. We have a lot of fond memories from the " Avenue" especially helping us with the skating rink. He will be missed by many.
Connie & Phil Hamel
June 4, 2020
Im very sad to hear of the passing of Arlo, another local Icon.
Denise McAlister
Friend
