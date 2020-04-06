|
|
Armande Thibault
Armande L. (Lehouiller) Thibault, age 87 of Williston, VT passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Armande was the third oldest (of 14 kids) to be born on June 17, 1932 in Ham-Nord, Quebec, Canada, to Antonio P. Lehouiller and Jeanne (Guertin). Her family migrated to Underhill, VT and purchased a dairy farm in 1948.
Being the eldest daughter she helped her parents to care for her siblings along with her chores which taught her to be the great Mother, Grand/Great Grandmother that we know today. Her caring heart always put others first. Her lack of speaking English did not stop her. She was persistent and initially worked in some manufacturing companies but landed a job as a Nanny for Dr. Terrien's family where she was able to learn some English. Ironically, Chris Terrien became her cardiologist - the boy she helped care for.
She later worked at a number of other companies landing at IBM where she worked for 13 years until retirement. She found that she just couldn't stop working and socializing so she started working part-time at T.D. Bank North for 13 years. When she left the bank she had time to volunteer her time at The American Red Cross and enjoyed her hobbies of knitting, crocheting hand and dish towels, making Christmas ornaments and beautiful quilting projects. She was famous for her bake beans and meat pies (tourtieres) that were always a priority to bring to any family gathering.
She was a member of Saint Jean the Baptist and The Elks Club. Again, a place where she would volunteer serving breakfasts to help raise money for various charities.
She is survived by her six children; France and her husband Guy Dauphinais, Gille and his wife Polly Thibault, Arlene and her husband Stanley LaFlamme, Alain Thibault, Louise and her husband Nick Christou and Elaine and her husband Bill Heath, Jr. She also leaves her brothers and their wives, John and Aline, Maurice and Valerie, and George and Barbara; sisters, Laurette Atkins, Pierrette Lyman, Francoise and Wayne Beauchemin, Lise and John Wursthorn, Diane and Don Blais, and Suzanne and Steven Owen and sister-in-law's Joan Lehouiller and Carleen Lehouiller; and 15 Grandchildren, several Great Grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Gerald, Marcel, Michael Lehouiller and brother-in-law Bill Atkins and Howard Lyman and sister, Lynn Kittell.
Armande's family would like to extend a special thanks to Patty Towle, ANP who was an exceptional medical provider who showed such care and compassion to our mother and always brought a smile to her face.
Due to this challenging world we are currently facing, arrangements will be made later this year at Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive, Essex Jct. A short announcement will be made when arrangements have been confirmed. To send online condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020