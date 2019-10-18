Services
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnold Cota
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnold Cota

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arnold Cota Obituary
Arnold Cota

South Burlington - Arnold Cota, 91, went to be with the Lord and his loving wife of 63 years peacefully at his daughter's house in PA on October 16, 2019.

He is predeceased by his son, Paul, and great grandson, Gary. He is survived by his 3 children, Gary Cota and wife Candy of West Chazy, NY, daughter Suzanne Deuso and husband John Deuso of Hanover, PA and son Scott Cota of Essex, VT; 9 grandchildren,15 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

Arnold retired from General Electric after 25 years. He served in the Navy and Air National Guard.

He was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend who touched the lives of many people. He will be greatly missed.

Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday October 25 at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St, Winooski, VT 05404. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday October 26 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 160 Hinesburg Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403 with burial to follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arnold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now