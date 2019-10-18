|
|
Arnold Cota
South Burlington - Arnold Cota, 91, went to be with the Lord and his loving wife of 63 years peacefully at his daughter's house in PA on October 16, 2019.
He is predeceased by his son, Paul, and great grandson, Gary. He is survived by his 3 children, Gary Cota and wife Candy of West Chazy, NY, daughter Suzanne Deuso and husband John Deuso of Hanover, PA and son Scott Cota of Essex, VT; 9 grandchildren,15 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.
Arnold retired from General Electric after 25 years. He served in the Navy and Air National Guard.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father and friend who touched the lives of many people. He will be greatly missed.
Visiting hours will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday October 25 at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St, Winooski, VT 05404. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM Saturday October 26 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 160 Hinesburg Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403 with burial to follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019