Boucher & Pritchard Funeral Home
85 N Winooski Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-2851
1957 - 2020
Arnold D. Ploof Jr. Obituary
Arnold D. Ploof, Jr.

Arnold D. Ploof, Jr. passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on June 4, 1957 in Burlington, VT to Ione and Arnold Ploof. Arnold enjoyed fishing, cooking watching the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Pirates. His spaghetti was amazing and was liked by family and friends.

He is survived by his son Arnold D. Ploof III and his partner Jodie of Milton; daughter Jennifer Ploof and her partner Josh of South Burlington; son Charles Ploof and his partner Jennifer of Underhill and daughter Holly Ploof and her partner Mark of Milton. Arnold is also survived by his brother Ken Ploof and sisters Donna Avila, Karen Gordon and Janice Ploof; grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and longtime partner Anna Hall.

Arnold is predeceased by his parents Ione and Allan Ploof; father Arnold Ploof; brother Gregg Ploof; sisters Linda Newman and Deborah Gulfield.

No services will be held at this time; under the care of Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Home.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 1 to May 2, 2020
