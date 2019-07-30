|
Arte Jones
Burlington - Arte Jones (Arthur Francis Jones III) passed away on Thursday July 25, 2019, at age 27 in Burlington Vermont. Arte is a graduate of Beverly High School in Beverly, Massachusetts and attended the University of Vermont.
Arte lived life to the fullest devoting himself to the things he loved most; skating, cooking, friends and family. He was always trying to bring out the best in us often using his unmistakable smile that lit up a room.
He is a remarkable enigma that had no equal and leaves a legacy in Burlington, particularly within in the skating and culinary communities where he was held in high esteem.
He is the beloved son of Arthur F. Jones Jr. and Jennifer J. Reed, along with his step parents Zac Reed and Lisl Jones. He leaves behind four siblings he dearly loved, Cameron Reed, Elia Jones, Hanna Jones, and Finnegan Jones. In addition, he leaves behind friends and family far too many to mention here and will live forever in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be held July 31 at 11:00 am at Elmwood Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood AVE Burlington, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to: https://cookingmatters.org
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 30, 2019