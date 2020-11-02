Arthur "Art" A. Heald
Sheldon - Arthur A. Heald, a lifelong area resident and former attorney, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, in EastView at Middlebury with his wife, Averill at his side.
Born in St. Albans, on May 27, 1926, he was the son of the late Adelbert W. and Bessie (Blake) Heald. Art was 94 years old.
On August 5, 1956, at St. Paul's Methodist Church in St. Albans, Vermont, Art married Averill June Moore, who survives him.
Art was a 1944 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and served his country in the 87 th Infantry Division of the United States Army during World War II. Upon his honorable discharge, he went onto the University of Vermont and received his Law Degree from the Cornell Law School. During college he was Editor of
the Vermont Cynic and the Cornell Law Barrister.
He was a longtime member of the Vermont Bar Association, Past Master of the Franklin Lodge # 4, F&AM, Mount Sinai Shrine Corps, Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion, Robert E. Glidden Post # 758, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans
Association, St. Albans Rotary Club, and Past
President of the Owl Club and helped to reorganize the Alfred A. Hall Chapter - Order of DeMolay.
Art also was instrumental in the formation of the St. Albans Babe Ruth League and Northern Vermont Babe Ruth League, longtime member of the St. Albans Cooperative Creamery, where he served as General Counsel for many years, a charter member and Past President of the Vermont Association for Children with Learning Disabilities, former director and Treasurer of the New England Association for Children with Learning Disabilities and a former Director of the St. Albans Area Chamber of Commerce.
Art and Averill are longtime members of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where he served as a Lay Leader and Lay Preacher for many years.
At EastView, Art was never without a smile and a kind word for everyone he met throughout his day-every day, without fail. He was a brilliant man. Art loved to play cards-Bridge, Hearts, Cribbage, he was the master of all. He, along with Averill, formed many strong relationships at EastView with other residents and care staff and was universally adored by all. They felt blessed to have him in their lives and will miss him.
Survivors include his children, Randall Heald and his wife, Dawn of South Burlington, Faith Scaramucci and her husband, Paul of Middlebury and Arthur Heald, Jr. of Sheldon; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ellsworth and Lynn Moore, Carroll and Lora Moore, Judith and Patrick Luneau; grandchildren, James Angell and partner Barb Roscoe, Derek and Ashley Heald, Logan Heald, Luke Heald, Ryan Heald, Maya Scaramucci and her partner, John Dunn, Matthew Scaramucci,Thomas Dunn and fiance Katie Bishop, Patrick Dunn and partner Lyndsey Wells; great-grandchildren Aubrey Heald, Declan Heald, Maverick Heald, Abel Bilodeau; several beloved nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Art is predeceased by his sister, Beverly Sodaro, son, Glen Heald, and brother-in-law, Dwane Moore.
Due to COVID-19, Art's family has decided on a private service at EastView in Middlebury, with his brother-in-law, The Reverend Carroll Moore officiating. A celebration of life will be planned next year when the COVID-19 restrictions have lifted and it is safe for people to congregate.
Art requested the memorials be made to the Glen Heald Scholarship Fund, Faith Scaramucci, 668 East Munger Street, Middlebury, VT 05753.
Assisting Art's family is his family at the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com
.