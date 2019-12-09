Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
South Burlington - Arthur M. Balfe passed away at The University of Vermont Medical Center on December 6, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Waterbury, Connecticut, on December 14, 1934, Arthur was a veteran of the United States Army and a graduate of the University of Connecticut. In professional life, he enjoyed a long and successful career with National Life of Vermont. In retirement, he played golf, read voraciously, walked to keep fit, and worked part-time as a courier.

Arthur is survived by his wife of 33 years, Joan Allen Balfe; his children Kathleen England, Timothy Balfe, Heide Crino, and Peter Balfe; his stepchildren Karen Russell, Lee Esckilsen, Mary Jo Clary, Kristin Boffeli, and Erik Esckilsen; and 17 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Arthur is also survived by his sister, Patricia Sheehy. He was predeceased by his brother, Edward, and his grandson David Balfe.

Arthur was known to many for his outgoing, cheerful nature. He made friends easily and everywhere he went—on the golf course, in the social clubs in which he held membership, on trips abroad with wife Joan, and on the sidelines of his grandchildren's athletic events. He especially liked to joke with his grandkids, who appreciated his warmth, playfulness, and genuine interest in their growth.

There will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be offered on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10 A.M. at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church, 160 Hinesburg Road, South Burlington, Vermont. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
