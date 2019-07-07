|
Arthur Bennett Leonard III
Bakersfield - Bakersfield resident Arthur Bennett Leonard III passed away in his home on July 4, 2019.
Art was born on June 12, 1942 and grew up in Bethel, CT. He graduated from Trinity-Pawling School and attended Boston University. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force working in the Security Service division from 1963 to 1968 with tours in Okinawa, South Vietnam, and England.
While he was stationed in England he met and married his wife Christine and later relocated to Delray Beach, FL. Art worked for the IBM Corporation for 29 years, first at Boca Raton, FL before relocating to and settling in Bakersfield, VT in 1978 with his family. Art remained at his home in Bakersfield until the time of his passing.
He is survived by his wife Christine of 51 years; daughter Lisa Erdmann and her husband Greg, and their children Jessica and Annabelle; daughter Emma Cheer and her husband Jay, and their children Bennett and Oliver; son Bill Leonard and his wife Mary, and their children Charlie and Alice; his sister Diana McMahon and her family; and his sister Elizabeth Prout and her family. Arthur is predeceased by his parents Arthur and Elizabeth Leonard, and sister Pamela Lydon.
Art's passion was restoring antique automobiles, especially Fords. He was a member of The Early Ford V8 Club of America and restored a 1934 pickup and a 1935 sedan to show standards. He especially enjoyed driving and showing them at local antique car shows. Art was happiest at home where he loved working in his garden, his expansive yard, and on his many home improvement projects.
Art loved his family and was interested in their activities and proud of their accomplishments. He will be dearly missed.
Per Art's wishes there will be a private family memorial service at a later date.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 7, 2019