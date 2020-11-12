Arthur E. Fagnant
Fletcher - Arthur Emile Fagnant, 75, passed away at his home in Fletcher on Monday November 9, 2020. A graveside committal service will be held in the family lot on November 14, 2020 in St. Thomas Cemetery, Irish Settlement Road, Underhill at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Christopher Micale offering committal prayers. Full military honors will be accorded this army veteran. Masks and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Please visit awrfh.com
for further information and to share your memories.