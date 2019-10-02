|
Arthur Eugene Merrill
Fort Mill - Arthur Eugene Merrill passed away on September 10, 2019 in Fort Mill, South Carolina on his 94th birthday. Arthur was born and raised in Norwich, Vermont, the son of Leon and Florence Merrill. Arthur served in the Navy during World War II. He graduated from the University of Vermont in 1950. After graduating from UVM, he married Dorothy Alice Nye of Burlington, VT. Together they had two children, Dawn and Lindsay and Dorothy passed away in 1969. Arthur married Heidi Ann Bakker in 1971, she predeceased him in 2016.
Arthur was proud of his work accomplishments which ranged from credit manager for International Harvester in Hartford, CT, owner/operator of Northeast Imperial Oil Company in Springfield, MA and business manager of St. Stephen's Episcopal School in Alexandria, VA. Arthur retired from there in 1987 and continued operating Bay Shore Cottages in Colchester, VT until 1998.
He leaves behind Dawn and Tom Edwards of Fort Mill, SC, Lindsay and Audrey Merrill of South Hero, VT, Bron Gervais of Germany, Eric and Sandy Gervais of Broad Run, VA, Heidi Gervais of Kentwood, MI, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Arthur was predeceased by his sisters, Carolyn Sinclair and Claire Merrill. Private memorial services will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance, FARA 533 W Uwchlan Ave Downingtown, PA 19335 or Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, CurePSP 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Oct. 2, 2019