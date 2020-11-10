1/1
Arthur L. Valliere
1943 - 2020
Arthur L. Valliere

South Walden, VT - Arthur L. Valliere, 77, of South Walden, formerly of New Bedford, MA., passed away peacefully, November 3,2020 at his South Walden residence. He was born February 21, 1943 in New Bedford, the son of the late Frank and Violet (Bernard) Valliere. He attended Normandin Jr. High School.

Survivors include: his wife, Suzanne of South Walden; two siblings, Raymond Valliere of Miami, Fl. and Simone Siskin of West Palm Beach, Fl.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Walden Fast Squad, c/o Walden Town Clerk, 12 VT. RT # 215,West Danville, Vt. 05873. Please visit Northern Vermont Funeral Service.com for a complete obituary.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
