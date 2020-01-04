|
Arthur T. Mussett
Arthur Thomas Mussett died on December 15, 2019 at his home in Shelburne, Vermont. He was 102.
Art was born November 2, 1917 on the family farm in Kickapoo Township, Kansas to Edgar Thomas Mussett and Katie Dougan, and raised there with his younger brother. He graduated from Leavenworth High School and attended Kansas State University on an ROTC scholarship. His education was interrupted when he was called up to active duty as an Army officer in 1940. He served in the South Pacific, receiving a Bronze Star Medal as well as two Bronze Service Stars.
After the war ended, Art returned to Kansas State to finish his undergraduate degree and then completed a PhD at Pennsylvania State University. Art spent his entire working career at Beatrice Foods, beginning as a research and development chemist in the Chicago headquarters. He moved into management at a dairy plant in New Bremen, Ohio and completed his career as director of international dairy and food operations, based in Brussels, Belgium.
On December 12, 1940, Art married Ruth Margaret Blincow of Oxford, Nebraska. After Art retired, they moved to a house Ruth designed overlooking a lake in California. They continued to travel the world and Art enjoyed home projects, landscape gardening and volunteer work at their church. He continued these activities after Ruth's death in 2001, making his final international hiking trip at the age of 91.
Art was predeceased by Ruth and by his brother, Hiram Mussett of Leavenworth, KS. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Barbara Mussett, of Pickerington, OH; his daughter and son-in-law, Janis and Frederick M. Peyser, III, of Underhill, VT; his grandchildren, Amy Mussett Wideman of Pickerington, OH; Daniel Peyser of South Burlington, VT and Suzanne Peyser Wilbur of Boylston, MA; and by his great-grandchildren, Bryant, Camden and Grant Wideman and Henry and Ruth Wilbur. He is also survived by his niece, Michelle Mussett of Aurora, CO.
Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of the Residence at Shelburne Bay, who cared for Art for the past five years with skill and devotion.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020