Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Starksboro Village Meeting House
Rt 116
Starksboro, VT
Audrey Jane Thompson


1939 - 2019
Audrey Jane Thompson Obituary
Audrey Jane Thompson

Albuquerque, NM - Audrey Jane Thompson, 79, died December 25, 2018 in Albuquerque, NM with her daughter at her side. She was born June 28, 1939 in Burlington, Vermont.

After graduating high school, she attended hairdressing school and then married Herbert John Lyford in 1966, they divorced in 2004. They lived in Vermont, New York, Hawaii, and New Mexico. She spent a number of years back in Starkboro and loved her time on Brown Hill.

She was predeceased by her brother, Larry Thompson. She is survived by her mother, Doris Thompson and brother, Alfred Thompson of Middlebury, sister Dianne Thompson, and daughter, Mari Lyford of Albuquerque, NM and son, Bill Lyford and family of Rio Rancho, NM. She has many friends in the Burlington and Starksboro area.

She enjoyed traveling, road trips with her daughter, and supporting her friends and community. She was a very active as Board Member of the Starksboro Village Meeting House. She was a great cook, baker, and was a master gardener. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at the Starksboro Village Meeting House, Rt 116, Starksboro, Vermont on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Come wearing vibrant, bright colors to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Starksboro Meeting House.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 22, 2019
