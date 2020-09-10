Audrey LeDuc

Audrey LeDucAudrey Jean Mayo LeDuc, 90, passed away on August 21, 2020 while surrounded by members of her family. Formerly of Manchester, NH and Winooski, VT, Audrey was predeceased by her husband, Donald LeDuc, and her eldest son, Jeffery LeDuc, and is survived by her 4 remaining children, Donna (LeDuc) Chase of St. Cloud, Todd LeDuc of Oviedo, Scott LeDuc of Lake Mary, and Ross LeDuc of Orlando, 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Audrey was born in Winooski, VT on March 17, 1930. She married Don in 1951 and worked for New England Telephone in Vermont until her daughter was born a year later. She then stayed home and cared for her children. In 1979, she and Don moved to Orlando where she worked part time for Page Avjet and Sun Country Airlines.A funeral mass will be held Saturday, October 3rd at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 4545 Anderson Road Orlando, FL 32812. Interment will be in Winooski, VT in the summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Edmundites Southern Missions, 1428 Broad Street Selma, AL 36701 or Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 4545 Anderson Road Orlando, FL 32812.For online condolences, please visit: