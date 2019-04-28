|
Audrey Loraine Palady (Smith)
Essex Jct - Passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on April 23,2019. She was predeceased by her Husband Frank, Parents, Sister and many other Family and Friends.She is survived by her Son Peter Palady and Wife Tina Palady, her Daughter Bonnie Willet, her 5 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren. Everyone that knew Mom (Audrey) saw a very strong woman who was very caring,loving and influential. She loved to tell stories and help out anyway she could. She was a very special lady. She was a devoted Wife,Mother,Grandmother and Great Grandmother and Friend.She will be missed by so many on this earth who knew her. We will miss her Deeply. A graveside service will be held at a later date, updated details to follow in paper. Contributions can be made to the , Children's Miracle Network. Her two favorite charities.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019