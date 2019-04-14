|
Audrey Rigg Moses
Palm Bay/formerly of Grand Isle - Audrey Rigg Moses, 93, formerly of Grand Isle, VT, passed away on April 6, 2019, in Palm Bay, FL. She is survived by her daughters, Jean McKinnon Mead (Robert Mead) of Arlington, VT, Peg McKinnon Hansen (Hans Peter Hansen) of Grant, FL, and Rita Moses of Essex Jct., VT; brother, James Rigg and wife Harriet of Barefoot Bay, FL; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband George P Moses and his children Marcia Montwell and George P Moses, Jr. A Memorial Service will be held at the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea, VT by The Order of the Eastern Star on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 1:00 pm with burial in Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to C.I.D.E.R. of South Hero, VT, The Order of the Eastern Star or to any local Hospice. Please visit www.seawindsfh.com for an online guestbook. Arrangements by Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 S. Fleming St., Sebastian, FL 32958.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019