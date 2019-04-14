Services
Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
735 South Fleming Street
Sebastian, FL 32958
(772) 589-1933
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home
Chelsea, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Moses
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Rigg Moses

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Audrey Rigg Moses Obituary
Audrey Rigg Moses

Palm Bay/formerly of Grand Isle - Audrey Rigg Moses, 93, formerly of Grand Isle, VT, passed away on April 6, 2019, in Palm Bay, FL. She is survived by her daughters, Jean McKinnon Mead (Robert Mead) of Arlington, VT, Peg McKinnon Hansen (Hans Peter Hansen) of Grant, FL, and Rita Moses of Essex Jct., VT; brother, James Rigg and wife Harriet of Barefoot Bay, FL; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband George P Moses and his children Marcia Montwell and George P Moses, Jr. A Memorial Service will be held at the Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea, VT by The Order of the Eastern Star on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 1:00 pm with burial in Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to C.I.D.E.R. of South Hero, VT, The Order of the Eastern Star or to any local Hospice. Please visit www.seawindsfh.com for an online guestbook. Arrangements by Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 S. Fleming St., Sebastian, FL 32958.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now