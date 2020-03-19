|
Audrey W. Sweeten
Shelburne - Audrey W. Sweeten, Shelburne, VT passed away on March 17, 2020 at the age of 86. She was born in New Haven, CT on February 8, 1934 and was the daughter of Karl and Marguerite Werner. On June 29, 1953 married the love of her life, Raymond, who predeceased her in 2016.
Prior to retiring to Vermont in 2005, Audrey spent 44 years as a Realtor®. She held prominent positions in the local, state and national associations of Realtors® and was recognized with many awards including being recognized as Realtor® of the Year in 1995.
She leaves behind her son Ronald of Colchester, VT; her daughter Kathleen of Shelburne, VT; and, son Karl and his wife Janet of Colchester, CT; her grandchildren Jason, Jennifer, Tyler, Rachel and her husband Jeremy, Kai, Jaden and her great granddaughter Mikayla. She is also survived by her brother David and his wife Alma Werner, her sister Barbara and husband John Speicher, and an extended family of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020