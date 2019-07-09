|
Augustine "Gus" G. Huante
Colchester - Augustine "Gus" G. Huante, 77, passed away peacefully July 4, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born July 4, 1942, in San Antonio, TX, the son of Augustine and Consuelo (Moreno) Huante. His dream was to live on his land in Starksboro, now that dream will be fulfilled.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Audrey (Mashteare) Huante, his three son's, Mario and his wife Holly, Dino, Kado and his wife Lana. His grandchildren, Kyle and his wife Shawntae, Tyler, Ryan, Matthew, Kira, Emily, Lila, and his great grandson, Drew. Also, his sisters, Dora Olivares, Viola Moreno, Olivia Huante and Noreen Fowler, and several nieces and nephews, of Texas. He was predeceased by his parents, Augustine and Consuelo (Moreno) Huante, and sister, Esther Wheatly.
There will be no visiting hours per Gus's request.
Arrangements are with Champlain Cremation.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 9, 2019