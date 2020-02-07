|
Aurea Theresa Tabarrini 87, born to parents Arthur and Pearl Giroux on December 9, 1932 passed into eternal rest the evening of February 2, 2020. Aurea was widowed by her husbands' Roger Bedard deceased 1975 and Lewis Tabarrini deceased 2010. Aurea was born in Burlington, Vermont where she attended and graduated from Cathedral High School in 1949. She and her husband Roger loved and raised their 8 children. Aurea and Lew moved to Fort Myers, Florida in 2001, to enjoy the sunny south and left behind the cold snowy winters. She leaves her brothers Arthur Giroux (Nancy) of Saco, ME and Roger Giroux of Shelburne, VT, her children Laurie Lanka (Eric), Aimee Wolcott (Charles), Dale Gray (Ron), Pamela Pettine (James), Colleen Bedard (fiancé Carl Albarelli), and Tyson Bedard. She was pre-deceased by sons Dennis Bedard, 2011 and Joseph Bedard, 2015 (Mary Fifield). She leaves many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aurea dedicated her entire life to her children, a strong role model to them and their friends. She enjoyed music, as she herself was an accomplished pianist and encouraged and supported the development of music in her children. She was a ballet mom, a hockey mom, a music lesson mom. She attended all their sporting events, recitals and concerts and thoroughly enjoyed watching them perform. She enjoyed family gatherings and reunions. Aurea was a beautiful and loving mother, grounded and comforted by her strong religious faith.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday February 10, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Mark Catholic Church 1251 North Ave in Burlington. Burial will follow at New Mount Calvary Cemetery in Burlington. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place online condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020