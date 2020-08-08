1/1
Aurora Bibianna (LaPierre) Shea
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aurora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aurora Bibianna (LaPierre) Shea

Colchester - Aurora Bibianna (LaPierre) Shea, age 94, passed away at the McClure Miller Respite House on August 5, 2020.

Aurora was born on March 25, 1926 in Springfield, MA to Elzear Leander LaPierre and Anna (Trudeau) LaPierre. She was raised, the eldest of 7 children (all deceased), in Winooski and Burlington, VT. She worked for many years as Head Bookkeeper at Magrams Fashion Store, where she met her husband, Vernon L. Shea. They married in Burlington on October 21, 1946 and raised nine children together.

Aurora was a vibrant person who lived her life to the fullest. She was adventurous, a world traveler, fiercely independent, and loved a good debate. Aurora was an optimist with an unforgettable laugh and feisty, yet honest, sense of humor. She enjoyed classical music, theatre, fashion, and playing Bridge with friends the Essex Area Senior Center and Mansfield Place in Essex Junction. One of her greatest passions was reading. Her love of books started at a young age and continued throughout her entire life. Above all else, the thing that brought Aurora the most joy was her family. She loved family gettogethers, especially the annual Shea Family summer vacation on Wells Beach, Maine, which took place for more than 20 years.

Aurora is survived by eight children—Thomas (Therese) Shea, Paul (Janine) Shea, Edward (Patricia) Shea, Cheryl (Michael) Benjamin, Patricia (Andy Devost) Shea, Mary (Guy) Hauck, Christopher (Linne) Shea, Pamela (James Vincent) Shea; and daughter-in-law Patricia (Connolly) Shea. Her legacy also includes 29 grand children, 44 great grand children, and one great-great grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband, Vernon Shea and son, David L. Shea.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, there will be a private service for immediate family only. A celebration of life for extended family and friends will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LaVigne Funeral Home
132 Main St
Winooski, VT 05404
(802) 655-3480
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LaVigne Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved