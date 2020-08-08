Aurora Bibianna (LaPierre) SheaColchester - Aurora Bibianna (LaPierre) Shea, age 94, passed away at the McClure Miller Respite House on August 5, 2020.Aurora was born on March 25, 1926 in Springfield, MA to Elzear Leander LaPierre and Anna (Trudeau) LaPierre. She was raised, the eldest of 7 children (all deceased), in Winooski and Burlington, VT. She worked for many years as Head Bookkeeper at Magrams Fashion Store, where she met her husband, Vernon L. Shea. They married in Burlington on October 21, 1946 and raised nine children together.Aurora was a vibrant person who lived her life to the fullest. She was adventurous, a world traveler, fiercely independent, and loved a good debate. Aurora was an optimist with an unforgettable laugh and feisty, yet honest, sense of humor. She enjoyed classical music, theatre, fashion, and playing Bridge with friends the Essex Area Senior Center and Mansfield Place in Essex Junction. One of her greatest passions was reading. Her love of books started at a young age and continued throughout her entire life. Above all else, the thing that brought Aurora the most joy was her family. She loved family gettogethers, especially the annual Shea Family summer vacation on Wells Beach, Maine, which took place for more than 20 years.Aurora is survived by eight children—Thomas (Therese) Shea, Paul (Janine) Shea, Edward (Patricia) Shea, Cheryl (Michael) Benjamin, Patricia (Andy Devost) Shea, Mary (Guy) Hauck, Christopher (Linne) Shea, Pamela (James Vincent) Shea; and daughter-in-law Patricia (Connolly) Shea. Her legacy also includes 29 grand children, 44 great grand children, and one great-great grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband, Vernon Shea and son, David L. Shea.Due to COVID 19 restrictions, there will be a private service for immediate family only. A celebration of life for extended family and friends will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so. Arrangements are under the care of LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service.