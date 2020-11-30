Bancroft "Ben" Dwinell Jr.



Burlington - Bancroft "Ben" Dwinell Jr. passed away after a long brave battle with esophageal cancer on November 24, 2020. He was 80. He passed away on his own terms and was able to do so on the shores of Lake Champlain at his home just as he wanted.



Ben was born in Montpelier, VT on June 16, 1940 to Bancroft and Margaret Dwinell. He graduated from Montpelier High School in 1958 then attended Babson Midwest College in Kansas and proudly served his country in the Vermont Air National Guard.



Ben married Elizabeth Hughes on August 31, 1962 on the shores of Lake Morey in Fairlee, VT where he spent his summers as a child and as a father to his children at the family camp "Target Rock". You would find Ben teaching everyone he could how to water ski and captaining the family water ski boat with absolute precision.



Ben took great pride in teaching little league baseball and officiating youth hockey games while his children were young. He was also a 20 year season ticket holder to the New England Patriots and he attended over 100 games with his family and friends.



He worked for The GS Blodgett Company in Burlington, VT until he opened his own business Genes Lawnmower Sales and Service in Burlington, VT, and New England Label Company in Montpelier, VT until his retirement in 2000.



His days were happiest in Naples, FL after he retired. He took joy in the Florida weather and entertaining his family at his Naples home as well as spending time with his friends. Like his VT home, his FL home overlooked the water and that's where he found his inner peace.



Ben is survived by his wife, Libby, and their children: Thomas Dwinell and his wife Coco Dwinell, of Colchester, VT and Mary Beth Zabowsky and her husband, Mike Zabowsky, of Winchester, MA. He leaves his grandson, Jacob Dwinell and his life partner Olivia Perron of Grand Isle, VT, his granddaughter Allison Dwinell Fallon and her husband Derek Fallon, of Vergennes, VT, and his grandson Mikey Zabowsky of Winchester, MA. He is also survived by his brother, James Dwinell, of Randolph, VT and his sister, Jane Dwinell and her husband Sky Yardley of Alburgh, VT.



A private graveside service will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Burlington. His final resting spot once again is Lakeside!!!



The Dwinell Family would like to thank everyone who were at Ben's side over the past 16 months. To his special friends Ed North and Tom Souza who always had his back and were proud to call him their friend as well as Tony Bove who always found time in his travels to meet up with Ben to simply enjoy spending time and catching up with his favorite next door neighbor.



For those who wish, contributions in Ben's memory may be made to UVM Healthcare, Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester, VT 05446.



Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Jct., VT.









