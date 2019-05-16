|
Barb Louise Couillard
Essex Junction - Barb Louise Couillard, 57, of Essex Junction, passed away peacefully on May 11, 1:45 pm at the Arbors in Shelburne following a diagnosis of CJD in February.
Barb was born on July 15th, 1961, in Jamaica, New York. She was the daughter of Richard and Sheila Wasserbauer and the youngest of eight children. Barb moved to Vermont at the age of ten and has resided in the Green Mountain State since. She graduated from Burlington High School, class of 1979. Barb is survived by her two children whom she devoted her life to, Thomas Couillard of South Burlington, and Chelsea Sicard and husband Josh Sicard of Essex Junction. She also leaves to cherish her memory six of her siblings: Sheila, Rick, Leslie, Gerry, Claire, and Tim. She is predeceased by her parents and sister, Denise Noble.
Barb was full of spirit and had a zest for life. You could be sure to find her enjoying the summer sunshine on her beloved boat, knocking down pins with her bowling leagues, or worshipping with her community at the Essex Alliance Church. Wherever Barb was, she brought her beautiful smile. Those close to Barb knew that they had a confidant. She was someone to talk to about anything without fear of judgment. As a well-loved member of the community, Barb was truly an inspiration to all.
Barb worked for the University of Vermont Medical Center as a surgical scheduler for both pediatric cardiology and in the Continence Center. Playing a vital role in her job, she was known for her attention to detail and organizational skills, keeping notes of every important piece of information. In 2017 Barb retired from the hospital and began to work closely with her daughter selling life insurance. Barb spent her last few months doing what she loved most, staying close to friends and family. The outpouring of support from the community was a true testament to the positive contribution Barb made to the people and places around her. This brought much comfort to Barb and her family in her final days.
Services will be held at The Essex Alliance Church, in Essex on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 2:00 pm with a reception to follow at The Essex Alliance Church.
For those wishing to make a contribution in Barb's memory, please contribute to CJD Foundation at CJDfoundation.org/donate
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Drive, Essex Junction, VT. To place online condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 16, 2019