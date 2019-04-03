|
|
Barbara A. Bush
Burlington - Barbara A. Bush 77, of Burlington passed away on March 30, 2019 at the UVM Respite House in Colchester.
Barbara married Kenneth J. Bush on September 18, 1965 who survives. She also leaves a son Scott (Wendy) Bush and their children Nathan Stewart, Ryan and Cara Bush. Her daughter Kerry (Jefferey) Davis and their children Cassandra and Chelsea Davis. Barbara is also survived by her siblings Janet Connors, Elodie Eiserike , Martha Andrews, James Andrews. She also leaves extended family Sally Farley, George Ringer, Ralph Ringer, John Bush, and Helen Fasbach as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Russell and Dora and her brother Glenn.
Visiting hours will be held on April 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mark Church 1251 North Ave in Burlington. Burial will follow the Mass at Lakeview Cemetery on North Ave. In Lieu of flowers please consider giving to the St. Mark Parish Revitalization Campaign 1251 North Ave, Burlington VT, 05408. To place on-line condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 3, 2019