Barbara A. (Lander) Martin
Essex Jct. - Barbara A. (Lander) Martin 86, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born on May 29, 1934. Barbara was the fourth child of Maurice and Loretta (Lapan) Lander of Essex. Barbara was educated in the Burlington school systems.
Our Mom, Barbara, cherished her role as a mother, grandmother and great grandmother and cared for her children with selfless devotion, love and commitment. Mom took pleasure in going to church, traveling, music, dancing, bingo and going to casinos. She was a hard worker, working well into her 80's. She was very active and had many close friends.
Barbara was a compassionate person with a heart of gold. She always put the needs of her children first. Barb was very proud of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the first to reach out during a time of need to offer support. Her faith was her moral compass and she taught her children the importance of family, fairness, responsibility, kindness and integrity.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents Maurice and Loretta Lander, sister Beatrice (Lander) Salustro, brother Forrest Lander, and nephew John Szemkowitz.
Barbara is survived by her sisters Marilyn Harkins (Essex Junction, Vermont) and Mary St. Amour (Palm Bay, Florida), her four children and their spouses: Deborah & Harley Poquette, Norman J. II, Cindy Houston, and John; eight grandchildren and their partners: Ed Schlak III & Becca Mosher, Norman, III & Teressa Martin, Holly Martin & Jared Jameson, Andrew Houston, Kate & Saben Littlefield, Amanda Marie Martin & John Gormley, Reanna Martin & Chris Finley, and Samantha Martin; and five great grand-children: Norman Martin, IV and Alexis Martin, Gabriella Kilbourn and the littlest Littlefields' Oscar and Eleanor and by many relatives, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Barbara's girls wish to acknowledge the exceptional staff at the UVM Medical Center, Baird 4 for their loving and compassionate care of their mom.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your favorite charity
in Barbara's name.
