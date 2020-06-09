Barbara Ann Blais
Barbara Ann Blais, age 85, passed away peacefully in her sleep June 3, 2020 from complications of COPD. She was born March 24, 1935 in Illinois to Claire and Cora Calmer. She married her friend and love, Frederick G Blais, in April of 1958 who preceded her in death in 2008.
Barbara loved to socialize with her friends and was an avid card player. She never tired of decorating her home and would spend hours watching HGTV for new ideas and concepts.
Barbara worked side by side with Fred to build a successful appraisal business in Vermont prior to retiring to Florida. Barb and Fred enjoyed traveling the country in their motor home and over the years visited all but three states.
Barbara is survived by her four children Michelle Conti (husband Tom), Theresa Messier (husband Patrick), Patty Blais and F. Daniel Blais; seven grandchildren, Matthew Conti, Kevan Bradley, Christian Blais, Jacob Blais, Nicole Conti, Olivia Blais and Benjamin Bradley; plus 4 great grandchildren (1 new great grandchild expected in July) and her many nephews and nieces.
Services will be planned for later this year when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association(www.lung.org).
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.