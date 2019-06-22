|
Barbara Ann Eastman Savage
Hinesburg - Barbara Ann Eastman Savage, Barbie, of Piette Road in Hinesburg, left this world on Tuesday morning of June 18. To all who knew her, we will miss her very much, and remember her always. Barbie was a straight shooter, who said exactly what she thought, and mixed it with a wicked sense of humor. She was also the best, and kindest friend anyone could have.
On October 5, 1985, Barbie married Blair A. Savage, in the front yard of what would become their dream home. Almost ten years later, the well-planned house and garage were constructed, and in 2019, Barbie and Blair celebrated, "33 years of wedded bliss," and twentyfive years, "up on the land."
Barbie was a native Vermonter born 12/30/53, a North East Kingdom local who grew up in Sutton. She graduated from Lyndonville Institute in 1971, and completed the requirements of the Executive Secretarial, and was awarded a Degree of Associate in Science from Champlain College in 1973. Barbie started her career through the University of Vermont, at the offices of the Department for Military Studies, and then for the Reserve Officer Training Corps. In 1980, she moved to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Federal Agency of Aviation, at the Burlington Airport Tower. Barbie had an incredible work ethic, and was exemplary at her job, except maybe in some of those break room moments. She made many close friends during that time. After 35 years of working, Barbie designed the perfect party in 2010, and retired with great style.
Barbie created a warm and welcoming home, and excelled at mixing beautiful family antiques with modern comfort. She treasured the beauty of Vermont, and the special spot she and Blair found on Piette Road. She frequently enjoyed a good game of cribbage, and seeing friends and family.
Her mother, Altha Belle Eastman Brown, stepfather, Edward P. Brown, and older brother, Paul Eastman, predeceased Barbie.
She leaves her loving husband Blair, sons Keith, Justin, and his partner, Sara Chicoine; and daughter, Jennifer, and her husband Tony Cooper. Barbie also leaves two brothers, Bobby Eastman and his wife Rena, and Marc Brown and his wife Cindy. Barbie's grandchildren, Kayla, Zachary, Austin, Ezekiel, Anna, and Caleb, will miss her for her loving care throughout their lives, and as that special someone who always remembered birthdays. Thank you for your sympathies, services will be private.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 22, 2019