Barbara Ann Fowler
MILTON - Barbara Ann Fowler, 73, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her son's home in Swanton surrounded by the people that loved her.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4-7:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488.
A full obituary, condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
MILTON - Barbara Ann Fowler, 73, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her son's home in Swanton surrounded by the people that loved her.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4-7:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488.
A full obituary, condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.