Barbara Ann Fowler
Barbara Ann Fowler

MILTON - Barbara Ann Fowler, 73, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her son's home in Swanton surrounded by the people that loved her.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4-7:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488.

A full obituary, condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kidder Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Kidder Memorial Home
89 Grand Avenue
Swanton, VT 05488
(802) 868-3331
