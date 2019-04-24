|
Barbara Ann Phelps
Williston/Tampa, FL - Barbara Phelps, 87, passed away peacefully in Tampa, FL on her favorite holiday, Easter, Sunday, April 21, 2019.
She was born February 3, 1932. Barbara was a member of the Eastern Star since her 20's. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and a fabulous cook. She was also very creative, from decorating the interior of her home to making wreaths, wrapping gifts and making bows. She just had that knack for putting everything together. Her career spanned many years in the retail clothing business with most of that time working at Magrams, which, in the day, was one of the upscale clothing stores known in downtown Burlington, VT. She truly enjoyed and shined in that profession helping many people attire themselves as well as designing store front windows. She took great pride in her appearance and was always dressed to the nine.
Barbara enjoyed knitting, crocheting, cooking and family camping outings on Cape Cod. She also enjoyed being outside, forever working tirelessly in her two flower gardens (the long garden and the round garden.) She was meticulous about those gardens, always planting, replanting, and weeding making them look absolutely beautiful. So much that people often stopped by to take pictures and comment about them. In fact they were so beautiful one of her gardens was pictured in the famed VT Life Calendar one year. The other flowers she added around the house and yard made a truly beautiful sight to see in the spring, summer and fall.
Warner and Barbara are once again united, hand in hand, together to enjoy the afterlife as they so very much did together for 65 years here on earth. God be with you both and bless you.
Barbara will be forever missed by her family who loved her so very much and by her many friends she had throughout her life.
She is predeceased by her loving husband, Warner, and son, Stephen.
She is survived by sons David and James, and daughter Gayle; daughter-in-law Mary Phelps and her daughter Tracy and companion Frank Chen; granddaughters Jessica Reilly and husband Sean, Rebekah Phelps and fiancé Brad Cameron, Stacy Phelps and her companion Josh Paydon; grandsons Joshua Phelps, Jeffrey Phelps and wife Michele; great-grandchildren Jacob Reilly, Colbey and Camden Phelps, Svea Phelps, Piper Paydon, and Jake Paydon; great-great-granddaughter Alice and soon to be born in June great-great-granddaughter Victoria.
Calling hours will be Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction, VT. Due to the cemetery not opening until mid-May, the graveside service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at East End Cemetery, Williston, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 24, 2019