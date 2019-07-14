|
|
Barbara Austin Hutchins
Montpelier - July 29, 1950 - July 3, 2019
It is with profound sadness that the family of Barbara Austin Hutchins announces her passing on July 3, 2019. Barbara was a devoted mother to Blake Sheldon Hutchins and Logan Austin Hutchins, and a longtime companion of Andrew B. Hutchins. Barbara was a beloved high school art teacher who inspired hundreds of young artists, sculptors, photographers, and jewelry designers among others, at Montpelier High School (37 years), Cabot High School (3 years), and Spaulding Graded School (3 years). Committed and passionate about art and teaching, she hosted MHS's infamous annual student art show where she dazzled and fascinated those who attended with her custom designed wedding dress art pieces. Using the dresses as her canvas she would sketch images, spray paint, add rhinestones, spikes, antlers and neon lights as the inspiration hit her. She also led MHS and U32's Project Graduation activities and fundraised and chaperoned groups of students on numerous trips to Italy, Greece and Spain.
Barbara was the beloved daughter of William Arthur Austin (1926 to 1995) and Marjorie Alice Cummings (1927-1988). She was born and raised in Montpelier and graduated Montpelier High School in 1968.
After getting her driver's license at the age of 26, she adventurously drove cross country by herself and in the mid-1970's moved to Alaska for a year. She proudly purchased her first home at the age of 28 in Worcester, VT. Several years later Barbara moved to East Montpelier, where she lived for many years growing her family.
Barbara is survived by her two sons and their respective families, Blake's wife Jamie (Hackett) and their son Liam Austin Hutchins, and Logan Hutchins and his companion Logan Amell and their daughter Lacie Sky Hutchins, and by former husband Andrew Hutchins and her sisters Abigail V. Austin and Beth Austin-DeFares and their respective children, Leevi and Marshall, and Jakob, Nate and Jayde DeFares. She also leaves behind her dear cousin Scott Curtis, uncle Bob Cummings and many dear friends.
If you knew Barbara, please take a moment to reflect on your memories of her and all the wonderful times you had. Remember her accomplishments, her hard work, her ability to motivate, and her wonderful individuality. Barbara truly was, one of a kind.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, from 2pm to 5pm at the VT College of Fine Arts in Montpelier, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 14, 2019