Barbara Bergevin
Hinesburg - Hinesburg, VT & Englewood, FL
Barbara P Bergevin, died September 26th, 2019 at a local nursing home surrounded by her loving family. Born August 16th, 1939, daughter of the late David E Muir SR and Yvonne (Leclair) Muir.
Barbara is survived by two daughters, Kim Lafond of Milton, Lori Bergevin of Williston. Three grandchildren, Becky, Shawn, and Meg. Four great grandchildren, Connor, Matthew, Nevaeh, and Carter. Barbara's life long partner, Bill Roberts of Hinesburg. As well as her two brothers, Robert and Bradley Muir along with his wife, Cathy.
Barbara was employed by the A & P for 32 years as a store clerk. Loves of Barbara's life were her three dogs, Benji, Coco and Cocoa. Special times of the year were Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve, celebrating with family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Leon Bergevin and two brothers, Richard Muir and David Muir.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019 at LaVigne Funeral Home, 132 Main St, Winooski from 4-7 PM. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Weaver St, Winooski, at 10:00 AM, with burial to follow at St. Francis cemetery. Donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the .
MOM, BARB YOU WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 30, 2019