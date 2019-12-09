|
Barbara Burns
Burlington - Barbara Ann Burns passed away on November 25 at Birchwood Terrace Nursing Home after suffering declining health for the past several years. She was born in Burlington on November 19, 1933, the daughter of Florence (Brockney) and Pasquale Riccetelli. She attended Cathedral High School and was married soon after graduation to Everett Burns who predeceased her in 2009. Barbara's first job was as a telephone operator and she continued in that career working at Burlington Savings Bank, the Howard Bank and thenTD Bank as a switchboard operator and customer service representative.
She is survived by her three children: Brenda Lothrop (David), Butch Burns (Penne Lynch), and Julie Eldred (Ronald) and the true loves of her life - her grandchildren Ryan Eldred (Emily), Jaimelee O'Hara (Errol Nattrass), Adam Lothrop (Lindsay) and Shana Lothrop (Owen Glubiak) and her great-grandchildren: Addy and Jack Eldred and Alexis O'Hara.
Barbara most enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved being social, playing cards, dancing, bowling and hosting parties in her home.
A private family memorial service will be held at Resurrection Park in South Burlington. The family would like to thank the staff at Birchwood nursing home for their care, kindness, and compassion for our mother during these past difficult years of her life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington, VT. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019