White-Fiess Funeral Home - Morrisville
165 Brooklyn St
Morrisville, VT 05661
(802) 888-2865
Barbara Clark Dodge

Barbara Clark Dodge Obituary
Barbara Clark Dodge

Johnson - Barbara Clark Dodge, 83, passed away with her family by her side at Copley Hospital on October 8, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the United Church of Johnson. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 15th from 6 to 8 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. Interment will be in the Lamoille View Cemetery. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
