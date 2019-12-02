|
Barbara Cole Smith
Shelburne - 7/5/1929-11/29/2019
Barbara Cole Smith, 90, of Shelburne, passed away peacefully at Mansfield Place in Essex on November 29, 2019 with family by her side.
She is survived by daughter Karen Smith of Burlington, VT, daughter Sandi Roberge and husband James of Hinesburg, VT, son Matthew Smith and partner Laura Cawley of Shelburne, VT, grandson Tim and Sonya Roberge and great-grandsons John and James of Chelsea, VT, grandson Nick and Gretchen Roberge and great-grandsons Nolan, Nixon, and Hudson of Shelburne, VT, grandson Cole Smith of Shelburne, VT, and her sister Patricia Conner.
Barbara was born in Middlebury, VT, the daughter of Frank Cole and Pauline Preston. She was raised first in Middlebury, before moving to several New England towns, including Hartford, Connecticut. She joined the Women's Air Force in 1948 during its first wave of recruiting, serving as a radio operator, a recruiter, and became a sergeant.
Following her time as a WAF, Barbara returned to Middlebury and married John F Smith, Jr., a veteran and photographer, in 1954. She raised a family of four and was an avid cook and baker, skills she got from her mother and grandmothers. Sewing would be another hobby she excelled at and made numerous quilts and dolls over the years, donating and selling many for charities. She was a person who strongly valued family and her connections to Vermont.
She was predeceased by her parents Frank and Pauline Cole, brothers Robert and William, sisters Virginia and Jean, and her son Stephen Smith.
Many thanks to the amazing staff at Mansfield Place for making her final years special.
She donated her body to the University of Vermont Anatomical Gift Program. There will be a private committal of her ashes at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Therapy Dogs of Vermont at www.therapydogs.org.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019