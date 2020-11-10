1/1
Barbara E. Lord
Barbara E. Lord

South Hero - Barbara E. Lord, 84, of Heron Ridge Road died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Maple Ridge Memory Care in Essex Junction, Vermont.

She was born in Cabot, VT., January 21, 1936, the daughter of Wesley and Helen Talbert. She graduated from Cabot High School and completed Champlain College with a degree in secretarial studies.

Barbara was married in Cabot on May 27, 1956, to Abner Lord and had three sons: Tracy, Keith, and Kirk.

She worked for the Essex School system as a secretary at both the Essex Elementary School and Founders Memorial School. She retired in 1990.

She is survived by her brother Ken Talbert, brother-in-law Paul Boudreau, and her three sons and daughters-in-law, Tracy and Deb Lord of Colchester, Keith and Mary Lou Lord of Essex Junction and Kirk Lord and his long time life partner Sue Alexander of Essex Junction; five grandchildren, Shannon, Amanda and her husband Devin, Taylor, Gina, Carrie, Ian, and Satu and her husband Joseph; and 4 great grandchildren, Gavin, Cullen, Liam and Uriah.

She was predeceased by her husband Abner Lord in 1992 and her sister Beverly Boudreau in 2020.

The family wishes memorial donations be made to C.I.D.E.R., 324 US-2, South Hero, VT 05486.

No memorial services are currently scheduled. A burial service will be held privately for family in Cabot.

Arrangements are in care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service, Essex Junction. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 10, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
PR and Lynn
Friend
