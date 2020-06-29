Barbara Ellen Casey Gonzalez



Middlebury - Barbara Ellen Casey Gonzalez, age 98, passed away peacefully, on June 25, 2020, at her home in Middlebury.



Barbara was born in Middlebury on July 23, 1921. She was the daughter of Hubert and Ramona (Forbes) Casey. She grew up in Middlebury where she received her education in local schools. She moved to Water Street when she was 16 and lived there for almost the entire rest of her life. She married Narciso John Gonzalez in 1942. They spent most of their lives in Middlebury where they raised 6 children (including a set of unexpected twins). She loved children and spent many years providing child care in her home. She also babysat for families in the area and spent many years cleaning homes and offices in town. She enjoyed making memories through photography. If you visited her home, you could not leave without having your picture taken. She knew from necessity how to stretch a dollar and took great pride in her ability to find a good bargain. She loved keeping in touch with people over the phone or in the mail. She was an avid letter writer and card sender. Friends and relatives knew they could depend on her for a yearly birthday card or an appropriate card for other occasions. She had pen pals across the country and faithfully corresponded with them right up to the end of her life. Visits from the mail carrier were eagerly waited for each day. She enjoyed reading mystery and romance novels, watching tv, and spending time looking out of her windows at the many birds that frequented her feeders. She looked forward to visits from the chipmunks and always made sure there were peanuts available for them. Christmas was her favorite holiday and it was never too early (in her opinion) to start preparing for it. Decorations, including her large Christmas village display, could start as early as October. She loved her family and friends and was always up for a get together with them… especially her large "birthday bashes" given each year to honor her and connect with those she loved and who loved her.



She is survived by 2 daughters; Pamela Conant of Milton, Lorraine Morse; with whom she made her home; and her husband, David, of Middlebury, 5 grandchildren; Heidi Conant, Gretchen Conant, Jennifer Morse, Michael Morse, and Jillian Welch, as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, a brother-in-law and 2 sisters-in -law. She was predeceased by her husband; Narciso Gonzalez, 2 daughters; Kathleen Gonzalez and Penny Woods, 2 sons; Raymond Gonzalez and Paul Gonzalez, a brother; Keith Casey, a sister; Norma Dow, and 3 grandchildren.



Her passing is a huge loss to all who knew and loved her. She will be greatly missed.



A private graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date, in the family lot at Case Street Cemetery.



Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory to; Addison County Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, VT or to the Addison County Humane Society, 234 Boardman Street, Middlebury, VT 05753.



Arrangements are under the direction of Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.









