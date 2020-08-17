1/
Barbara Frances Rennie
1932 - 2020
Barbara Frances Rennie

Monroe - Barbara Frances Rennie, 88, of Monroe, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020. She was born June 2, 1932 In Bedford, New Hampshire, a daughter of the late Herbert and Lillian Morgan Johnson.

Funeral services will be private.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 65 years, Robert Rennie, two sons, Michael Rennie (Jody) of Easton, MD, Steve Rennie (Carol) of Monroe, five grandchildren, Rachel Brown, Bill Rennie, Miranda Donnelly, Robert Rennie, Bryan Rennie, and one great-grandchild, Madeleine Brown.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Union County 700 West Roosevelt Blvd. Monroe, NC 28110.

Online condolences may be made to www.gordonfuneralservice.com. Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Rennie family.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
