Barbara Gail (Hogan) Lefebvre

Barbara Gail Lefebvre (Hogan)

- - Barbara passed away suddenly on August 4th 2019 Barbara was born in Essex Vermont on June 10th 1947 to Arnold and Bernadette(Denno) Hogan. She graduated from Essex High School in 1965

Barbara was a very quiet person who enjoyed spending most of her time reading. She also enjoyed spending time in her flower garden or watching the squirrels and the birds in the backyard.

She was predeceased by her husband James J Lefebvre. Sisters Patti Nancy and June

She is survived by her daughters Lori Groff(Lefebvre) of Fairfax and Lisa Lefebvre-Barr of Barre her three grandsons Samuel Shane and Owen and her great-grandson Colton and her sister Joyce Saylor and brother Thomas Hogan and many nieces and nephews and in-laws. Jamie Groff and son Damian.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Aug. 11, 2019
