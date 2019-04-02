|
Barbara (Perrotte) Gamache
Essex Junction - Barbara Marion (Perrotte) Gamache, affectionately known as "Nana", age 90, formerly of South Burlington, Grand Isle, St Petersburg, FL, and most recently Essex Jct., passed away after a short battle with cancer on March 29, 2019 at the McClure-Miller Respite house with 4 generations of family by her side.
Barbara was born in Burlington, VT on April 8, 1928, the daughter of Winifred (Myers) and Maurice Perrotte. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1946, and on June 23, 1956, married Clement G. Gamache at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Burlington, VT. They made their first family home in Essex Junction, eventually moving to South Burlington where they lovingly raised their daughter, Judy. Barbara and her husband owned and operated Bob's Market and the Allen House in Winooski for several years. After retirement their time was spent between St Petersburg, FL and Grand Isle, VT until her husband of 50 years passed on March 26th, 2007. Barbara cherished her three grandchildren, providing day care for them in their early years, and passionately attending sporting events, dance recitals, school concerts, and hosting pool time in the summers at "Nana and Pip's" house. Barbara also enjoyed bowling, playing bingo, cheering on the Red Sox, and card and game nights with family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Judith and Ray Ingalls; sisters Marlene Rocheleau and Renee Perrotte; sister-in-law Connie Perrotte; three grandchildren Jeff Ingalls, Jill (Ingalls) Mongeon, and Jessica Ingalls; great granddaughter Adeline Mongeon; and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara's family would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers at the McClure-Miller Respite house for the kindness, care, and support given to Nana during her journey. At her request there will be no calling hours or services. The family will hold a celebration of life in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the McClure-Miller Respite House at 3113 Roosevelt Highway in Colchester, VT 05446. The family also invites you to share your memories and concolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 2, 2019