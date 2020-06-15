Sister Barbara Gregoire, RSM



Sister Barbara Gregoire, RSM, (Sr. M. Maurice) 90 years old, of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Northeast, died at Our Lady of Providence Residence, Winooski, VT on January 21, 2020.



A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Francis Xavier Church in Winooski. Please follow the new safety guidelines by wearing a mask and maintain the social distancing seating designated at the church. Ushers will assist with the seating. A private burial was held in May, in Mount St. Mary Cemetery.



