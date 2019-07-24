|
|
Barbara I.D. Lemay AKA "Dixie"
Hinesburg - February 9, 1943 - May 8, 2019
A Memorial Service and reception will be held on Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at 2 pm. The service will be held at the United Church of Hinesburg. Located at 10570 VT Route 116, Hinesburg, VT.
Immediately following the service will be a Reception, held at the Hinesburg Public House at 10570 VT route 116, Hinesburg, VT.
We hope you can join us in remembering our beloved wife, mother, & friend, Dixie Lemay!
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 24, 2019