Services
Hinesburg United Church
10570 VT-116
Hinesburg, VT 05461
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
United Church of Hinesburg
10570 VT Route 116
Hinesburg, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Aka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara I.d. Lemay "Dixie" Aka


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara I.d. Lemay "Dixie" Aka Obituary
Barbara I.D. Lemay AKA "Dixie"

Hinesburg - February 9, 1943 - May 8, 2019

A Memorial Service and reception will be held on Sunday, July 28th, 2019 at 2 pm. The service will be held at the United Church of Hinesburg. Located at 10570 VT Route 116, Hinesburg, VT.

Immediately following the service will be a Reception, held at the Hinesburg Public House at 10570 VT route 116, Hinesburg, VT.

We hope you can join us in remembering our beloved wife, mother, & friend, Dixie Lemay!
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.