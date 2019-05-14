|
|
Barbara Irene "Dixie" Davis Lemay
Essex Junction - Barbara Irene "Dixie" Davis Lemay, of Essex Junction died Wednesday the 8th of May at McClure Miller Respite House. Born February 9th, 1943 in Pocahontas, Arkansas, to George and Violet Davis.
Barbara enjoyed being the mother to everyone from friends, neighbors, co-workers and more. The Senior Army Advisors Office, where she retired in 2006, was just an extended family to her, as she referred to them as "her soldiers." Between teaching CCD in her home, doing volunteer work for the military, planning or hosting military events, throwing parties, inviting everyone and anyone over for dinner or the mounds of snacks that filled her office for everyone to help themselves to, everyone was family to her. She also had a love for animals as well, any stray she found became part of the family.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph; son Shawn (wife Kristin, daughters Jessica Parker (husband Chris, daughter Penelope) & Madelyn); daughter Reneemarie (daughter Alyssa); son David Wilson (wife Robyn, daughter Heather (husband TJ, son Jason), son Camden); Daughter Terri Mayer Thomsen (husband Ole, sons Jacob & Jesse daughter Sophia) and sister Betty Lien (husband John, son Scott Suitor, daughter Kristine Suitor).
A celebration of her life will take place in late July. For further details and to RSVP, email [email protected]
Published in The Burlington Free Press on May 14, 2019