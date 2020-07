Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara J. Walling



Barbara J. Walling, 93, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 in Elderwood at Burlington Nursing Home.



Her Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 8 at 7pm in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave. with Rev. Donald Jackson Officiating. Interment will be on Thurs. July 9 at 1pm in Lakeview Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store