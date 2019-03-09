|
Barbara Jean Henne Richart
Shelburne - Barbara Richart died peacefully at The Arbors on March, 5th 2019. She was born in Toronto, Ontario on April 2, 1928. Her parents were Dr. Frank R Henne and Marguerite Phillips Henne. Barbara graduated from high school in Canada and attended the University of Rochester for three years. She found much pleasure in raising her children and volunteering at her children's schools and the local hospital in Connecticut and chairwomen of the FISH organization.
In 1986 Frank and Barbara moved to Vermont and the following year Barbara became a guide at Shelburne Museum for 30 years. She also served as a hospice volunteer for 15 years, chairwomen of Christian Women's Club and a volunteer at Fletcher Allen for 20 years.
Immediate survivors include daughter Robin and 2 granddaughters and a great-grandson, of Santa Cruz, CA and a son Peter of Waitsfield, VT. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jane Faigle and her husband Jack and their children. Barbara was predeceased by her brother, Grant Henne and her husband, Frank Donald Richart of 69 years.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 9, 2019