Barbara Jean Manning
Ladson, SC - Barbara Jean Manning, 82, Ladson, SC / Milton, VT, died Monday June 10, 2019 in Hollywood, S.C.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11am in St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton.
For a complete obit. or to leave an online condolences please go to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 16, 2019