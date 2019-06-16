Services
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Milton, VT
Barbara Jean Manning


Barbara Jean Manning Obituary
Barbara Jean Manning

Ladson, SC - Barbara Jean Manning, 82, Ladson, SC / Milton, VT, died Monday June 10, 2019 in Hollywood, S.C.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4-7pm in the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 11am in St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton.

For a complete obit. or to leave an online condolences please go to www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 16, 2019
