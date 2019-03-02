|
|
Barbara K. Cutting
East Enosburg - Barbara K. Cutting, age 90, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Avenue, Enosburg.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Enosburg Falls Methodist Church, Church Street, Enosburg Falls. Interment will take place this spring in the West Enosburgh Cemetery.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 2, 2019