Services
Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls
96 Dickinson Ave. P.O. Box 396
Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
802-933-4408
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spears Funeral Home - Enosburg Falls
96 Dickinson Ave. P.O. Box 396
Enosburg Falls, VT 05450
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Enosburg Falls Methodist Church
Church Street
Enosburg Falls, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Cutting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara K. Cutting

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara K. Cutting Obituary
Barbara K. Cutting

East Enosburg - Barbara K. Cutting, age 90, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Avenue, Enosburg.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Enosburg Falls Methodist Church, Church Street, Enosburg Falls. Interment will take place this spring in the West Enosburgh Cemetery.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now