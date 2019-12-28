|
|
Barbara M. (Hanscom) Deslaurier
Barbara M. (Hanscom) Deslaurier passed away on December 26, 2019 she was 90. Barbara was born May 23,1929 in Revere, MA, the daughter of Moses and Edith (Dunsmore) Hanscom. She married Lionel A. Deslaurier on 09 October 1949. She was the mother of five children and their spouses: Wayne Deslaurier and his wife, Kim (Fertick) of Wilmington, NC; Craig Deslaurier and his wife, Muffy (Estey) of So. Burlington, VT; Michele (Deslaurier) and her husband, Britt Cummings of Oro Valley, AZ; Denise (Deslaurier) and her husband, Glenn Lavigne of Milton, VT; Linda (Deslaurier) and her husband, Leon Corse of Whitingham, VT.
She was "Grammy" to 16: Julie (Deslaurier) Coulombe; Patricia (Deslaurier) and her husband Brien Reeve; Spartacus Deslaurier and his wife, Laura (Adams); Beth (Deslaurier) and her husband, Jon Champlin; Dana Cummings and his wife, Kristin (Bair-Cummings); April (Cummings) and her husband, Matthew Jolley; Lauren (Cummings) and her husband, Aaron Cornelius; Erica (Cummings) and her husband, Ben Cowley; Kathryn (Cummings) and her husband, Don March; Jennifer Cummings; Nathaniel Cummings; Forrester Lavigne; Adam Lavigne; Abbie (Corse) and her husband, David Powell; Caleb Corse and his wife, Lindsay (Christiansen); Henry Corse and his wife, Allie (Schaffer).
She was "Great-Grammy" to 29 and spouses: Kristina (Coulombe) and her husband, Sam Myers; Michelle Coulombe; Eros Deslaurier; Winter Deslaurier; Colln Reeve, Amber Reeve, August Champlin, Reid Champlin, Milo Champlin, Mica Cummings, Skylar Cummings, Matthew Jolley and his wife, Hailey (Pingree); Cody Jolley and his wife, Hannon (Young); Sierra (Jolley) and her husband, Johnathan Ford; Emma (Jolley) & Ben Somaini, Mary Lou Jolley, Sophie Cornelius, Benjamin Cornelius, Jacob Cornelius, Noah Cornelius, Truxton Cowley, Jocelyn Cowley, Miriam March, Seth March, Grey Powel, Elias Powel, Nikolai Powel, Isabella Corse and two foster great-grandchildren Emily and Levi.
She was "Great-Great-Grammy" to 5: Matthew Daniel (MD), Zander, Maeve, Henry, and Abrielle.
She was predeceased by her brothers: William, Ernest, and Elmer, and their spouses; and by her sisters: Eleanor, Alice, Lillian, & Isabel, and their spouses. She is survived by her brother, Howard Hanscom and his wife, Joanne (Thayer); and her sister, Edith Packer. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Lucille Maroon.
She grew up and was educated in Norwood, MA. She married Lionel Deslaurier in Brockton, MA on October 9, 1949 at St. Edwards Rectory in Brockton. They lived in So. Weymouth, MA, until moving to Bolton, VT in 1967 and then to So. Burlington, VT, in 1987. She and Lionel owned and operated the A&W on Pearl Street, Essex Junction, from 1968 to 1983.
Barbara said this about herself:
I have been truly Blessed! I grew up in a large family and I'll leave this Earth within the arms of love of my own large family. I am so fortunate to have reached the goals and dreams I set for myself as a girl of 11 or 12. I wanted to be married to my Prince Charming - I was!! I wanted to have children - I did!! I wanted to make a good home for my family and I did!! We have raised 5 terrific kids, who are now all married, and who have brought so much joy to my life. Our home has been blessed with kids, grand, great-grand, and now great-great-grands. I have taken pride in trying to be a good wife, Mum, Grammy, Great-Grammy, and Great-Great-Grammy. I've had so much fun cooking meals, writing letters, doing crossword puzzles, keeping faith with my Boston Red Sox, travels with Lionel and our family, etc.
She would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Allenwood for all the care that they have given her and Lionel while they lived there. She would also like to acknowledge and thank Father Pat, Father Tim and Father Steve of the R.C. Diocese of Burlington, for the visits and the conversations they had in these past few years. She would like to thank the many medical professionals who have cared for her through the years and impacted her health in a positive way.
There will be no calling hours. A Liturgy of the Word Service will be held on Tuesday December 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Rd., So. Burlington, VT 05403. Burial will be in Resurrection Park adjacent to St. John Vianney Church. Following the burial, Barbara's family invite you all to attend a reception that will be held in St. John Vianney Church Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Ta Kum TA, [77 Sunset View Rd, South Hero, VT 05486] and the McClure Miller Respite House [3113 Roosevelt Hwy, Colchester, VT 05446].
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019